Oct. 9 (UPI) -- SMILF actress Kimberley Crossman has joined the pilot for ABC's spinoff of The Middle.

The show, which has the unofficial title of Sue Sue in the City, will see Eden Sher reprising her Middle role of the eternally optimistic Sue Heck.

TVLine.com said Crossman will play a chef at the Chicago hotel where Sue works.

Middle alum Brock Ciarlelli is also set to return as Brad, Sue's best friend from back home in Indiana.

"IT'S HAPPENING PEOPLE IT'S HELLA HAPPENING #SUESUEINTHECITY," Sher tweeted Monday.

Co-starring Patricia Heaton, Charlie McDermott, Atticus Shaffer and Neil Flynn, The Middle ended in May after nine seasons.

The series finale saw the whole Heck family taking an emotional road trip to bring a now-adult Axl to Colorado where he was starting a new job. About an hour into the trip, Sean Donahue, played by Beau Wirick, chases their car down to declare his love for Sue. He then heads off to Ghana for three months, but Sue promises she will wait for him.

The episode ends with a flash-forward showing Axl eventually moving back to his hometown, getting married and having three sons who look and act just like him. Brick becomes a best-selling author and Sue and Sean tie the knot after years of breakups and makeups. Frankie and Mike never get around to doing the home improvements they intend to, but they live together happily for years to come.

Sher's spinoff will take place between the events of The Middle finale and her wedding in the flashforward.