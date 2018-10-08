Andrew Lincoln arrives at the "The Walking Dead" Season 6 fan premiere event on October 9, 2015 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus said he is still adapting to life without Andrew Lincoln on the set of the zombie-apocalypse drama, The Walking Dead.

Season 9 premiered Sunday and, although Lincoln's hero Rick Grimes is still very much alive, the actor confirmed he has filmed his last episode in the United States because he wants to spend more time with his wife and children in their native England.

Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on TWD, told the crowd at New York Comic Con Saturday night that he misses his friend terribly after working together since the show began nearly a decade ago.

"We kind of had a pact, at one point, that we wouldn't leave without each other, but I understood him leaving," Reedus said. "He used to come to my trailer to eat lunch every day, so, the day after he left, I went back with my lunch in my trailer and I just kind of sat there."

He said Lincoln got fake blood on one of his chairs the last time he was in the trailer.

"I still won't let anyone clean the chair," Reedus said. "It's really disgusting."

"He also has a coffee mug that Andy drank out of that has blood on the outside of it that he won't let anyone wash off," his castmate Danai Gurira added.

"That's also disgusting," Reedus said.

"It's one of the most romantic things I've ever heard," Lincoln joked.