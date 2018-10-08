Trending Stories

'Walking Dead' alum Scott Wilson dies ahead of Season 9 cameo
Tina Turner says her husband gave her a kidney
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Ioan Gruffudd, Elisabeth Shue
Jake Busey owes 'Stranger Things' role to 'The Frighteners'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Thom Yorke, Toni Braxton

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

Seoul pitches parliamentary meeting with North Korean politicians
Low voter turnout kills gay marriage referendum in Romania
Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences awarded to Yale, NYU professors
Tropical Storm Michael grows to near hurricane strength
Jodie Whittaker on 'Doctor Who' fame: 'No horror stories yet'
 
Back to Article
/