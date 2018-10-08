Trending Stories

'Walking Dead' alum Scott Wilson dies ahead of Season 9 cameo
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Ioan Gruffudd, Elisabeth Shue
Tina Turner says her husband gave her a kidney
Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Thom Yorke, Toni Braxton
Jake Busey owes 'Stranger Things' role to 'The Frighteners'

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

Non-fatal injuries cost about $1.8T in United States
Report: Kim Jong Un offered 'no comment' on Japan abduction issue
Apple Watches down under struggle with switch to daylight saving time
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez shanks penalty vs. Liverpool
UN climate report calls for immediate action to curb global warming
 
Back to Article
/