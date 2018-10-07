Trending Stories

Tina Turner says her husband gave her a kidney
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Ioan Gruffudd, Elisabeth Shue
Jake Busey owes 'Stranger Things' role to 'The Frighteners'
'Walking Dead' alum Scott Wilson dies ahead of Season 9 cameo
Awkwafina gives shout out to Lucy Liu in 'SNL' monologue

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Paris Motor Show

Latest News

Alaska man gets 12 years for robbing same bank three times
'LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom' special to air next year
Interpol president resigns after being detained in China
Jair Bolsonaro leads polls as Brazilians vote in presidential election
Susan Collins: 'I do not believe' Kavanaugh was Ford's assailant
 
Back to Article
/