'LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom' special to air next year

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom, an animated TV special, is slated to premiere next year.

Marvel Entertainment made the announcement at New York Comic Con Sunday, but did not say where it will air.

"Tech theft is now at an all-time high thanks to Green Goblin and Venom -- can our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man put an end to their mysterious villainous scheme before all of New York City is destroyed?" a press release said.

Robbie Daymond, who plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Disney XD show Marvel's Spider-Man, will reprise his role in the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man adventure.

The voice cast will also include Ben Pronsky as Venom, Josh Keaton as Green Goblin, Laura Bailey as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen and Tara Strong as Mary Jane.

This special follows LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes -- Avengers Reassembled, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes -- Guardians of the Galaxy: The Thanos Threat and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes -- Black Panther: Trouble in Wakanda.

Venom, a live-action movie starring Tom Hardy as the conflicted anti-hero, is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend.

Daymond tweeted his critique of that film Saturday.

"The #Venom movie was a terrible, amazing, hilarious, beautiful, awful, glorious, horrible, wonderful, hot mess... & I loved every moment of it. Every bad line of dialogue, plot hole, and idiotic moment was overshadowed by the sheer FUN I was having. New fav guilty pleasure flick!" Daymond wrote.