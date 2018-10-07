Gale Anne Hurd would love to lure Andrew Lincoln to 'Lore'

Producer Gale Anne Hurd holds a replica plaque during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,482nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on October 3, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Andrew Lincoln would be welcome to appear in his "Walking Dead" producer Gale Anne Hurd's new show, "Lore." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Producer Gale Anne Hurd says she would love to see outgoing The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln appear in her horror anthology series, Lore, now that he has more time on his hands.

Lincoln left TWD after taping episodes for the current, ninth season because he wants to spend more time with his wife and children in their native England. The show films in Atlanta, Ga.

Hurd was at New York Comic Con Friday to promote Season 2 of Lore, which is based on Aaron Mahnke's podcast and scheduled to begin streaming fresh episodes on Amazon Oct. 19. The Exorcist's Sean Crouch is the showrunner.

Asked if it is possible Lincoln might someday appear in an hourlong, standalone story for Lore -- which shoots in Europe -- Hurd told UPI: "Oh, my God! From your lips to Andy's ears!"

"We would love that," Crouch agreed.

"That's the thing," Hurd added. "When you have an anthology and you are shooting five to six days, you get to work with a Thomas Kretschmann or a Jürgen Prochnow or a Doug Bradley. This amazing cast that we have because the commitment is not seven years of your life."

Hurd was with her longtime collaborator Lincoln and his TWD co-stars at a NYCC panel discussion at Madison Square Garden Saturday night.

The first episode of Season 9 was screened for the crowd a day ahead of its television premiere.