Awkwafina gives shout out to Lucy Liu in 'SNL' monologue

Lucy Liu arrives on the red carpet at the 70th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina paid tribute to actress Lucy Liu in her monologue as guest host of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

"Back in 2000, I came here to 30 Rock and waited outside when my idol Lucy Liu hosted SNL," Awkwafina said, referring to where the show is taped in New York.

She added: "I was a kid and I didn't have a ticket, so I knew I wasn't getting in, but I just wanted to be near the building. I remember how important that episode was for me and how it totally changed what I thought was possible for an Asian-American woman. Standing here tonight is a dream I never thought would come true., so thank you, Lucy, for opening the door. I wasn't able to make into the building then, but, 18 years later, I am hosting the show. I love you, Lucy Liu! Be my friend!"

The Hollywood Reporter noted Liu was the last woman of Asian descent to host the show.

Liu, 49, is currently starring on the detective drama, Elementary. Her film credits include the Kill Bill and Charlie's Angels movies.