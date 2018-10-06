Wilson Bethel to play Bullseye in Season 3 of 'Daredevil'

Vincent D'Onofrio arrives on the carpet the 2016 NBCUNIVERSAL Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock is getting a new nemesis in "Daredevil" Season 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix and Marvel confirmed Saturday that Wilson Bethel will play the troubled Agent Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter who transforms into the villain Bullseye in Season 3 of Daredevil.

"He becomes a deadly adversary for Matt Murdock... one who won't stop until he's destroyed the Devil of Hell's Kitchen," said a press release.

Starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as his archenemy Wilson Fisk, the comic-book adaptation will kick off its third season on Oct. 19.

Bethel is known for his work in Hart of Dixie and The Young and the Restless.