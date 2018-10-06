Spock appears in first 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 trailer

"Star Trek: Discovery" star Doug Jones reacts to fans in the Indianapolis 500 Festival Parade on May 26 in Indianapolis. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

The Season 2 trailer for "Star Trek: Discovery," starring Sonequa Martin-Green, was posted online Saturday after its New York Comic Con debut. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- CBS All Access unveiled the first trailer for Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery at New York Comic Con Saturday.

The 2 1/2-minute preview, which is now on YouTube, features newcomer Ethan Peck as Spock, the USS Enterprise's half-Vulcan, half-human chief science officer. His casting was announced in August.

"Spock needs our help," a voice is heard saying in this weekend's clip, which got more than 500,000 views during its first few hours online. "He had a vision. He called it the 'red angel.'"

"As a child, I had the same vision again and again," Spock -- seen here with an uncharacteristic beard -- says later in the video. "Now I understand its meaning and where it must lead."

The role was famously played in other incarnations of Star Trek by Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto. Peck, 32, is best known for his work in 10 Things I Hate About You and Madam Secretary.

Discovery stars Sonequa-Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Jason Isaacs and Doug Jones.