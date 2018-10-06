'Peaky Blinders' Season 5 now filming in Manchester

Aidan Gillen arrives on the red carpet at the "Game of Thrones" Season 4 premiere in New York City on March 18, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

English actress Helen McCrory attends the European premiere of “Star Wars -- The Force Awakens” in London on December 16, 2015. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Cillian Murphy is back to work on the fifth season of his British gangster drama "Peaky Blinders." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Filming is underway in Manchester on Season 5 of Peaky Blinders, the British gangster drama starring Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson and Sophie Rundle.

The cast also includes Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Bonnie Gold, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips and Natasha O'Keefe.

"Series five of Steven Knight's crime family saga finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929," a press release said. "Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will affect not just his family's future but that of the entire nation."

The show airs on the BBC in the United Kingdom and streams via Netflix elsewhere.