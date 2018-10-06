George R.R. Martin's 'Nightflyers' to debut on Syfy Dec. 2

(L-R) Korean actor Joon-Gi Lee, actress Ali Larter, director Paul W.S. Anderson, Ever Anderson, actress Milla Jovovich, Japanese model Rola, actor William Levy and Eoin Macken attend the world premiere for the film "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" in Tokyo on December 13, 2016. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Nightflyers, Syfy's 10-part horror thriller based on George R.R. Martin's novella, will air five nights a week for two weeks, starting Dec. 2.

"Set in the year 2093, Nightflyers follows a team of scientists aboard The Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms," a press release from the cable network said. "Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn't waiting for them in outer space -- it's already on their ship."

The series stars Eoin Macken, David Ajala, Gretchen Mol, Jodie Turner-Smith, Angus Sampson, Sam Strike, Maya Eshet, and Brían F. O'Byrne. It will be available across all of Syfy's platforms.

Cast members unveiled exclusive footage from the program Friday at New York Comic Con. A new trailer was also posted online.

Martin is the author of the wildly popular series of books that inspired HBO's medieval fantasy drama, Game of Thrones, which is to wrap up its eighth and final season in 2019.