Tom Felton, Natalia Tena play space colonists in 'Origin' trailer

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Several people with troubled pasts are recruited to help colonize another planet in the first trailer for YouTube Premium's new sci-fi series, Origin.

Set to debut Nov. 14, the 10-episode space thriller stars Harry Potter alums Tom Felton and Natalia Tena, as well as Sen Mitsuji, Nora Arnezeder, Fraser James, Philipp Christopher, Nina Wadia, Madalyn Horcher, Siobahn Cullen, Adelayo Adedayo and Wil Coban.

"When you depart Earth for Thea, we'll erase your past completely," a voice is heard saying in Thursday's preview, which was unveiled at New York Comic Con. "This is a new world -- a world without judgement, a world where your history no longer has any relevance."

The show starts with the passengers of a spaceship waking up terrified on their way to their new home. They quickly realize the craft's crew is gone and they must figure out how to run the ship and complete their voyage, while protecting themselves from a deadly stowaway.