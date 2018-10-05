'Star Wars' releases first photo from 'The Mandalorian'

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Disney released the first production photo from Jon Favreau's upcoming Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, along with a list of directors.

Hours after Favreau offered the first plot details of the new series Thursday, a photo was tweeted by the official Star Wars account showing the titular character from The Mandalorian, the live-action series destined for Disney's in-house streaming service.

The studio also revealed a list of episode directors for the series, which is set between the Star Wars films Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

The announced directors are Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

The show will be executive produced by showrunner Favreau, with additional executive producing duties by Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe," the official synopsis of the series reads. "The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."

"Mandalorian" refers to natives of Mandalore, the planet that was most famously the home world of the Fett family.