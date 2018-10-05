Sarah Michelle Gellar played the title character in the original "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar is showing her support for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

The 41-year-old actress discussed the new show in an interview with People published Thursday amid fan backlash.

"At the end of the day, it's all about great storytelling," she said. "If a story lives on, then I think it should be told in any incarnation it can be told in."

Gellar said she's in agreement with former co-star David Boreanaz, who defended the reboot during an appearance Thursday at New York Comic-Con.

"It's a good thing. Let's just embrace [it]," the 49-year-old actor told fans, according to Deadline. "I'm very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new."

"Everybody wants old, they want to go back, which I can understand. You want to see us back in these roles. It's great, it's cool, [but] things move on, stories evolve, times change," he said.

Gellar and Boreanaz played Buffy Summers and Angel on the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which had a seven-season run on The WB/UPN from 1997 to 2003. Gellar said in a Build interview in 2017 that a revival wouldn't work with the original cast.

"We had seven amazing seasons ... [but] none of us are immortal," she said of herself and her co-stars. "I'm just not sure how the horrors of adolescence translate into a very tired girl over here that really doesn't want to work all night in a graveyard."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon will executive produce the new reboot. People reported in July the show will feature a black actress as Buffy.