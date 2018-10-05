Live-action 'Titans' series renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere

Cast member Ryan Potter, the voice of Hiro, attends the premiere of the animated sci-fi comedy "Big Hero 6" in Los Angeles on November 4, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Anna Diop attends the premiere of OWN's new drama series "Greenleaf" in Los Angeles on June 15, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The superhero origins series "Titans," starring Brenton Thwaites, has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The live-action series Titans has been renewed for a second season, which will stream on the DC Universe digital subscription service.

Scheduled to premiere Oct. 12, the superhero origins show stars Brenton Thwaites as Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Minka Kelly as Dove and Alan Ritchson as Hawk.

A new, 2-minute trailer for the series -- which Warner Bros. Television and DC described in a press release as a "gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise" -- was also unveiled at New York Comic Con Thursday, then posted online.

In related news, Matt Bomer also this week joined the cast of another of the streaming service's upcoming, live-action series, Doom Patrol. He will play Negative Man opposite Brendan Fraser's Robotman, Diane Guerrero's Crazy Jane, April Bowlby's Elasti-Woman, Alan Tudyk's Mr. Nobody, Timothy Dalton's Dr. Niles Caulder and Jovian Wade's Cyborg.

"This is just the beginning of our journey to open up the world of DC for our fans," Craig Hunegs, president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, said in a statement. "With new originals, digital comics, and a growing community forum, we're delivering an immersive experience that blends page and screen, creating a place where fans can share their passions for their favorite superheroes and story lines like never before. With our first original series, Titans, debuting this month we are truly offering an exclusive experience fans have always clamored for."