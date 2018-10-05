Jenelle Evans said 4-year-old Kaiser is recovering after getting tubes in his ears and his adenoids removed. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Jenelle Evans updated fans Thursday after her son Kaiser underwent ear tubes surgery.

The 26-year-old television personality said 4-year-old Kaiser is recovering after getting tubes in his ears and having his adenoids removed.

"My poor bubba! After many many doctors appointments and tests... Kaiser had to get tubes in his ears and his adenoids removed like I did when I was little," Evans wrote on Instagram.

"Hearing test showed his hearing was down by 40% and now his ears have already improved, super happy for him! Prayers please for a speedy recovery, thanks! #MommasBoy #FirstSurgery #EarTubesSurgery #Adnoidectomy," she added.

The Teen Mom 2 star is parent to Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. She is also parent to 9-year-old son Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and 20-month-old daughter Ensley with her husband, David Eason.

Evans and her children went trick or treating with friends during an early Halloween celebration this week.

"'It's really not so scary!' Went trick-or-treating a little early this year, and go again soon! #HappyHalloween #MickeysHalloweenParty," she captioned a photo Monday of the kids.

Teen Mom 2 completed an eighth season in November. The series co-stars Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus.