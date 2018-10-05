Conan O'Brien hosted his final hour-long episode of TBS talk show "Conan" and announced the start of a new podcast to debut in November. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien bid farewell to the hour-long format of his TBS series Conan with its final episode of the year and announced a new podcast.

O'Brien and TBS previously announced his late-night talk show, Conan, would be transitioning to a half-hour format when it returns in January, and Thursday night marked the host's final hour-long episode.

The host said during the episode that the shorter format would allow him to "spend more time on the things I really love," such as "travel shows around the world, silly remote pieces," and "interviewing brilliant, distinct people."

Part of the transition means saying farewell to his house band, Jimmy Vivino and the Basic Cable Band, formerly known as The Max Weinberg 7. The band, in its various forms, has been with O'Brien for 25 years through he tenure on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show and Conan.

O'Brien announced on Twitter that one of his new projects will be a podcast, titled Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. The announcement included a link to a teaser for the podcast, which will premiere in November.

The comedian announced he will spend some of the time between Thursday night's episode and the January return headlining an 18-city comedy tour, Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips.

The tour, which kicks off Nov. 2 in Washington, D.C., features comedians Rory Scovel, Ron Funches, Deon Cole, Laurie Kilmartin, Marina Franklin, James Veitch, Taylor Tomlinson, Moses Storm, Flula Borg and more.

TBS is scheduled to air primetime special Conan Without Borders: Japan on Nov. 28.