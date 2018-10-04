Wyatt Russell's 'Lodge 49' renewed for Season 2

Actors Sanne Hamers (L) and Wyatt Russell arrive for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Wyatt Russell -- the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn -- is to return for Season 2 of AMC's "Lodge 49." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- AMC announced Thursday it has ordered a second season of Lodge 49, starring Wyatt Russell as an optimistic ex-surfer dealing with the death of his father.

"Lodge 49 tells a funny, wise and meaningful story that immediately and deeply resonated with critics and viewers alike," David Madden, president of programming for AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios, said in a statement. "With a talented cast including Wyatt Russell, Brent Jennings and Sonya Cassidy, along with our strong creative team led by Jim Gavin and Peter Ocko, we are particularly proud of this series from both an AMC network and AMC Studios perspective and are looking forward to a return trip to the Lodge."

Season 1 is scheduled to wrap up Monday.

The next 10 episodes will be filmed in 2019 with creator, writer and executive producer Jim Gavin and executive producer and showrunner Peter Ocko returning.

"Thank you to all the beautiful and talented who worked so hard to make this happen. The world is bound by secret knots, brah. Viva @Lodge49 #lodge49 #drynxwithlynx," Gavin tweeted.