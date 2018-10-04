Matt Bomer joins DC's 'Doom Patrol' as Negative Man

Matt Bomer arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Matt Bomer has joined the cast of DC's "Doom Patrol" series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Matt Bomer has joined the cast of DC's upcoming live-action series Doom Patrol as Negative Man.

Bomer will be seen as Negative Man's alter ego Larry Trainor in flashback scenes and will be providing the voiceover work for the character in the modern day. Matthew Zuk will be portraying Negative Man physically.

Bomer's casting was announced Wednesday by fellow Doom Patrol star Brendan Fraser during the premiere of Titans at New York Comic Con. Bomer addressed fans with a video taken from the set of Doom Patrol.

Doom Patrol, which will air on streaming service DC Universe, will follow a group of eccentric and unlikely superheroes lead by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder who have each suffered from horrible accident that have gifted them powers.

Bomer and Fraser as Robotman star alongside Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Alan Tudyk as the villainous Mr. Nobody, Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder and Jovian Wade as Cyborg, who calls the Doom Patrol into action to take on a dangerous mission.

Bomer is known for appearing in White Collar, American Horror Story, Magic Mike, The Last Tycoon and The New Normal. He is set to guest star on an upcoming episode of NBC's Will & Grace revival.