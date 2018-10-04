Kaley Cuoco arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards on January 29, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kaley Cuoco voices DC Comics character Harley Quinn in a new teaser for an upcoming animated series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is the new voice behind DC Comics character Harley Quinn in a new animated series coming to streaming service DC Universe.

Cuoco was heard voicing the Batman villain in a teaser trailer for Harley Quinn which was released Wednesday during the New York Comic Con.

The clip features Harley Quinn inside Arkham Asylum alongside fellow villain Poison Ivy with Batman also making a brief appearance. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy comment on the new show, DC's reputation for dark and gritty projects and make a reference to Fox's canceled Deadpool animated series from Donald Glover.

"It's got comedy, action, incredibly gratuitous violence and, unlike that Deadpool cartoon, it's actually coming out," Harley Quinn says.

Cuoco discussed her new role on Instagram alongside the teaser. "It's out! I'm officially joining the @thedcuniverse with the iconic #harleyquinn! So excited..we have been working on this adult series for awhile and can't wait for you to see it next year..it's edgy, crazy, and seriously funny! Harley's back! Thanks, puddin!" she said.

Harley Quinn is Cuoco's newest project after it was announced that The Big Bang Theory will be ending following the conclusion of Season 12 which premiered in September.

Wanda Sykes, Lake Bell, Christopher Meloni, Giancarlo Esposito and Jason Alexander will also be providing voices on Harley Quinn. No release date was announced.

DC Universe, launched in September, will include original programming such as Titans and Doom Patrol alongside access to classic DC television programs and films and a vast comic book library that can be read digitally.