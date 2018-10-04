Damon Wayans announces exit from 'Lethal Weapon'

Damon Wayans said he plans on exiting "Lethal Weapon" after finishing production on 13 new episodes for Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Damon Wayans is set to exit Fox's television adaptation of Lethal Weapon after he finishes production on 13 new episodes for Season 3.

Wayans made the announcement Wednesday during an interview with Electronic Urban Report. The actor said his decision to leave the show stemmed from having long work days and wanting to spend more time with his family.

"I'm a 58-year-old diabetic and I'm working 16-hour days," Wayans said before referencing his Lethal Weapon character. "Like Murtaugh say, 'Too old for this.'"

"It's hard for me to play this loving, supportive father, husband, friend on TV and be the guy in life that is telling everyone, I can't I have to work," he continued about how starring in the action series has kept him away from his mother and daughter who both recently underwent surgery.

Wayans said he plans on returning to stand-up comedy in 2019 where he will attempt to find his smile again.

Fox Broadcasting and Warner Bros. Television have not commented on the situation.

Wayans' departure comes after Seann William Scott was added to Lethal Weapon Season 3 following the firing of original star Clayne Crawford. Scott portrays a new character named Wesley Cole while Crawford had appeared as classic Lethal Weapon character Martin Riggs.