Kiernan Shipka stars in the latest trailer for Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) must choose between the witch world of her family or the human world of her friends in the latest trailer for Netflix's upcoming supernatural series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The clip, released Wednesday, features Sabrina unable to commit to the witch world during a demonic ceremony that takes place on her 16th birthday.

Sabrina deals with the consequences of her decision as she encounters a number of dark horrors including the apperance of demons and vengeful magic users.

Sabrina's boyfriend Harvey (Ross Lynch), Aunt Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Aunt Hilda (Lucy Davis) also appear, as the trailer explores the show's setting of Greendale, a town that Sabrina says always feels like Halloween.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, based on the Archie comics horror series of the same name, is set to arrive on Netflix with 10 episodes on Oct. 26. Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo and Bronson Pinchot also star.