Lil Wayne appeared on "The Tonight Show" and told host Jimmy Fallon how he comes up with his songs. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Lil Wayne appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed his unique approach to recording new music -- he doesn't write down any song lyrics.

"I just go in there and what I was feeling that day is how it goes," the rapper said Tuesday to host Jimmy Fallon about how he freestyles the lyrics to his songs when he goes into the studio.

"It's always a different trigger meaning sometimes it might be somebody else's song or maybe a feature, they already had that subject so I just stick to the subject. If it's mine, if the music is what it is. I go off the music," Wayne continued about his recording process.

"If I had a subject already on my mind, something that was bothering me or some verse that been rhyming too long and I didn't see a mic yet, there it is," he said.

Wayne joked about how The Tonight Show staff wrote down lyrics for one of his songs so that he could study it before performing. Fallon showed a photo of Wayne reading lyrics from a paper onstage during rehearsals.

Wayne also told Fallon that he skateboards to clear his mind.

The hip-hop star took to the stage to perform his song "Dedicate" with help from Tonight Show band The Roots. Wayne's latest album Tha Carter V was released on Friday following a long delay.