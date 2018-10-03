A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Sep 18, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Abby Lee Miller turned 51 years old this week amid her ongoing cancer battle.

The television personality shared photos Tuesday on Instagram after celebrating her birthday with family and friends at Buca di Beppo restaurant Monday in Los Angeles.

"Had such a great time at my party @bucadibeppo I hope you did too!" she captioned a photo with dancer Mark Meismer and producer Tony Selznick. "Thank you for sharing in my celebration & for all the beautiful gifts!"

Several of Miller's former Dance Moms students, including Jojo Siwa, and singer Mackenzie Sol also attended the party.

"I was showing off my summer tan, posing with the 2 fairest people in Cali!!! Which 1 of us is 'the fairest of them all'??? @itsjojosiwa @mackenziesol," Miller wrote.

E! News said Miller and her guests enjoyed chicken marsala, raviolo al pomodoro and other Italian dishes. Sources said Siwa honored Miller with a speech, while Sol serenaded the TV personality with a special song.

Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a type of cancer, after having emergency spine surgery in April. She updated fans in July after getting 52 staples in her back following an operation.

"After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend. I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too!" the star wrote.

Miller came to fame on the Lifetime series Dance Moms. She was released from prison in March after serving time for bankruptcy fraud.