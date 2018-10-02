'The Wheel of Time' gets series order at Amazon

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a series order to its Wheel of Time adaptation.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke confirmed plans Tuesday in London to adapt the Robert Jordan fantasy book series with Sony Pictures Television, according to Variety.

The Wheel of Time series consists of 14 novels and has sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. The series follows Moiraine, a member of the all-female organization Aes Sedai, as she embarks on a journey with five others across the world.

"The Wheel of Time is endlessly fascinating and resonates hugely with fans as one of the bestselling global book franchises and we were drawn to its timely narrative featuring powerful women at the core," Salke said.

"We're thrilled to extend our relationship with devotees who've found the book series transformative and welcome new ones by bringing it to life on Prime Video for viewers worldwide," she added.

Deadline said Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will adapt the series and serve as showrunner and executive producer. Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon will co-executive produce, with Jordan's widow, Harriet McDougal, as consulting producer.

"In Rafe Judkins, we've found a brilliant visionary that is a true fan of the books and ready to bring Robert Jordan's world to life," Sony Pictures Television co-president Chris Parnell said.

I’m thrilled that we will be making Robert Jordan’s WHEEL OF TIME with @PrimeVideo. It’s been a long time in the works - thank you to the producers, execs, and fans for their support, and cheers most of all to @rafejudkins, who is leading the charge. @SPTV https://t.co/Xvkz2MXhcf — Chris Parnell (@ChrisFParnell) October 2, 2018

The Wheel of Time series will launch in over 200 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video.