Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis says his feud with Jenni Pulos is "hard to get over."

The 48-year-old television personality discussed the possibility of a reconciliation on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after parting ways with Pulos in September.

"I'm a very, very forgiving guy, and I never say never, but when someone reports you for abuse to your bosses, that's kind of something that's hard to get over," he told host Andy Cohen.

Lewis and Pulos ended their professional relationship last month after 10 seasons together on Flipping Out. The show premiered an 11th season featuring the pair the same month.

"I've been watching the show, and I already miss her. I will tell you that. I already miss her," Lewis said. "But when someone crosses the line, it's kind of hard to get over."

Lewis previously said on his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, that Pulos reported him for abuse and wrongful termination after they parted ways.

"My showrunner had to go frame by frame to confirm that there was no abuse," he said, according to Us Weekly. "I have been cleared of all abuse, victimization charges."

Pulos has not responded to Lewis' comments on Watch What Happens Live. She promoted a new episode of Flipping Out in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"Who else is excited for an all new episode of #FlippingOut? Tune in TONIGHT," she wrote.