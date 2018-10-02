Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Heidi Montag was feeling emotional on son Gunner's first birthday.

The 32-year-old television personality shed tears Monday on Instagram Stories before celebrating her son's birthday with husband Spencer Pratt.

"I decided not to wear makeup today because I'm a total mess," Montag said. "God, it's so amazing and it's just such a blessing and I can't believe it's already been a year. Wow, what a day."

"It's been the most amazing and most challenging year of my entire life. It's just been so great, every moment," she added. "I can't believe he's already one!"

The Hills alum followed up with a clip of Pratt feeding Gunner raspberry sorbet.

Montag also marked the occasion in a sweet post Monday on Instagram.

"Thanks for making me into a mom @gunnerpratt! I am a very different mom than I had imagined. You never know until your in it," the star wrote.

"This has been the most amazing and challenging year of my life. I will give it my all! I am sure I will fall short and continue to face challenges but I pray for strength, wisdom and help. So excited to be Gunner's mom!" she said.

Montag and her family are expected to appear on the MTV reboot of The Hills, The Hills: New Beginnings. The show will follow the personal and professional lives of several original cast members and their family and friends.