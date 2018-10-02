Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Boss Baby continues his adventures at home and at Baby Corp headquarters in the new trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's The Boss Baby: Back in Business.

The clip, released Tuesday, introduces a new, cutting-edge serum at Baby Corp that can eliminate smelly baby odors.

News about the secret product gets out, however, causing Boss Baby and his older brother Tim to take action.

The trailer also hints at how The Boss Baby finds new rivals in the form of grumpy senior citizens and the return of Boss Baby characters such as Jimbo and Staci.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business, a television continuation of DreamWorks Animation's Boss Baby film, returns to Netflix with Season 2 on Oct. 12.