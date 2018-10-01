'NCIS: Los Angeles': Andrea Bordeaux reacts to Season 10 premiere

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- [SPOILERS AHEAD]:

NCIS: Los Angeles star Andrea Bordeaux spoke out Sunday following the show's Season 10 premiere.

The 31-year-old actress, who played Harley Hidoko on the CBS series, took to Instagram after the episode confirmed her character's death.

"Thank you all for the love and support. It means the world to me. I'm gonna miss her so much," she wrote.

Harley went missing in the Season 9 finale after the team traveled to Mexico in search of Shay Mosley's (Nia Long) son. Her remains were found during the Season 10 premiere.

"I'm so proud to have been a part of the #NCISLA team," Bordeaux wrote. "Congrats to the cast and crew on what I'm sure is going to be an amazing 10th season. You all deserve it and many more! #HarleyHidoko #BlackGirlMagic."

LL Cool J, who portrays Sam Hanna, had teased a cast member's exit Sunday on Twitter prior to the premiere.

"If you've seen us filming, we've been doing flashbacks leading up to these events... One member is gone forever and the team will never be the same!!!" the actor and rapper wrote.

NCIS: Los Angeles called the episode an "emotional roller coaster" in a tweet to fans.

"Thanks for watching the #NCISLA season premiere with us tonight! Such an emotional roller coaster, and we wouldn't want to ride it with anyone but you," the post reads.

NCIS: Los Angeles stars LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, Linda Hunt and Barrett Foa. Bordeaux joined the show in Season 9, and will next appear in the movie A.K.A. Jet.