Matt Damon plays Brett Kavanaugh in 'Saturday Night Live' premiere

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Thursday in Washington, DC. Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Downsizing and Good Will Hunting star Matt Damon played embattled Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the Season 44 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

The sketch comedy show's cold open satirized Kavanaugh's Thursday hearing before the Senate judiciary committee during which he emotionally denied Christine Blasey Ford's allegations that he drunkenly forced himself on her and held her against her will at a 1982 party when they were both teenagers.

"I'm gonna start at an 11. I'm gonna take it to a 15 real quick," Damon as Kavanaugh shouted, holding back tears, as he began his opening remarks at the hearing.

"I'm here tonight because of a sham. A political con job orchestrated by the Clintons, George Soros, Kathy Griffin and Mr. Ronan Sinatra. Now, I am usually an optimist. I'm a 'keg is half full' kind of guy. But what I've seen from the monsters on this committee makes me want to puke and not from beer. Dr. Ford has no evidence. None. Meanwhile, I've got these. I've got these calendars. These beautiful, creepy calendars."

The 13-minute segment also featured Sen. Chuck Grassley (Alex Moffat), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Cecily Strong), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch), Sen. Thom Tillis (Mikey Day), Sen. Cory Booker (Chris Redd), Sen. John Kennedy (Kyle Mooney), Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (Pete Davidson), Sen. Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon) and prosecutor Rachel Mitchell (Aidy Bryant.)

A cardboard cutout of actress Alyssa Milano also appeared behind Kavanaugh (Damon) and Mitchell (Bryant) as they spoke. The Charmed and Who's the Boss? alum -- who is a vocal advocate for women's rights -- attended Thursday's hearing in Washington, D.C.