Juliette Lewis joins cast of 'Roseanne' spinoff 'The Conners'

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A Million Little Pieces and Camping star Juliette Lewis confirmed via Twitter she has joined the cast of the Roseanne spinoff The Conners.

"Yep this is happening. The secret is out!! #JulietteLewisisontheconners #TheConners," the actress tweeted this week, along with a photo of her holding a script with the sitcom's name emblazoned on the front of it.

Another post features a photo of Lewis with Johnny Galecki and Sara Gilbert, who play exes David and Darlene on the show.

"Guess who's stoppin by #TheConners ??!! Reuniting with my Grizwald brother! So exciting. The writing is SOOOOO GOOOD. #JulietteLewisisonTheConners," Lewis wrote.

Lewis and Galecki played siblings Audrey and Rusty Griswold in the 1989 movie Christmas Vacation.

The Hollywood Reporter said Lewis will play Galecki's girlfriend Blue, but it is unclear in how many episodes they will appear.

The Conners is scheduled to debut on Oct. 16.

Roseanne initially ran 1988-97 and remained popular in re-runs. It earned high ratings when it returned this spring and was renewed for another season, but the show was canceled and creator-star Roseanne Barr was fired in May after Barr tweeted a racist joke about a former Obama administration official.

In June, ABC announced it was moving forward with a spinoff of Roseanne without its titular matriarch.

Most of the original cast members from Roseanne -- including Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman -- are to star in The Conners.