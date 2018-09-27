Robin Wright (L) and Dylan Penn arrive for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Robin Wright appears as Claire Underwood in a new teaser for "House of Cards" Season 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Robin Wright's Claire Underwood assumes the mantle of President of the United States following the death of her husband Frank Underwood in a new teaser for Netflix's upcoming sixth and final season of House of Cards.

The clip, released by Netflix on Twitter Thursday, features Claire giving a speech about her first 100 days as president where she addresses Frank's death.

Claire starts speaking to the viewer directly -- a signature occurrence on the series -- detailing how she really feels.

"Here's the thing. Whatever Francis told you the last five years, don't believe a word of it," Claire says, using Frank's real name. "It's going to be different for you and me."

Frank was portrayed by Kevin Spacey -- his character was killed off after the actor faced sexual misconduct allegations.

Claire arguing with series newcomers Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear, standing up to the Russian president and surviving an assassination attempt are also featured in the trailer.

House of Cards Season 6 is set to debut on Netflix on Nov. 2. Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, Boris McGiver and Cody Fern are also set to star.