A post shared by MRS OLIVIA BOWEN. (@oliviadbuck) on Aug 30, 2018 at 9:39pm PDT

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Alex Bowen shed tears during his wedding to former Love Island co-star Olivia Buckland.

TLC U.K. released a clip Wednesday from the couple's forthcoming TV special, Olivia & Alex Said Yes, which airs Friday.

The video shows Bowen waiting for Buckland at the altar during their wedding. One of Bowen's groomsmen gives the star a reassuring pat as he struggles to regain his composure.

"Alex waiting for Olivia at the alter is making us super emosh! 'Olivia & Alex Said Yes', Friday 9pm on TLC #OliviaAndAlex," the network wrote.

Alex waiting for Olivia at the alter is making us super emosh! 😢

‘Olivia & Alex Said Yes’, Friday 9pm on TLC 👰👨 #OliviaAndAlex pic.twitter.com/Eru9HK8xgx — TLC UK (@tlc_uk) September 26, 2018

Bowen and Buckland tied the knot Sept. 15 at Gosfield Hall in Essex, England. Buckland couldn't help but gush about her nuptials in an interview with OK! magazine.

"The wedding was overwhelmingly perfect. It feels like it didn't happen because it was so perfect," she said.

Bowen said in an Instagram post Monday that he arrived to the wedding by helicopter.

"A sober picture from the best day of my life. Tears, laughs, love and family sums up the day. @oliviadbuck @ok_mag and yes I arrived by helicopter cuz I'm extra AF," he wrote.

Bowen and Buckland were the runners-up during Love Island Season 2 and got engaged in December 2016. The couple are spending their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.