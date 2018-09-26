Kenya Moore teases baby's name: 'It means so much'

Kenya Moore shared details about her unborn child in "the home stretch" of her pregnancy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Kenya Moore says her baby will have a very meaningful name.

The 47-year-old television personality shared details about her unborn child in an interview with E! News published Tuesday.

Moore confirmed during the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 finale in April she is expecting with husband Marc Daly. She and Daly have a unisex name picked out for their child.

"My cousin actually said it at a family function once. Marc and I both looked at each other and we were both like, 'Oh my God! That's an amazing name,'" the star recalled.

"It means so much to us," she said. "It has great significance to us."

Moore said she will learn the baby's sex when she gives birth. She is due around Thanksgiving and in "the home stretch" of her pregnancy.

"Everything is good and healthy," the star said. "This is the home stretch and I'm being as healthy as I possibly can and being as positive as I can."

Moore posted a photo Monday on Instagram of Daly feeling the baby kick in her belly.

"#marcdaly wasn't ready for #babydaly's kicks today #babybump #babykicks #ThatsMrsDalyToYou," she wrote.

Moore described Daly as the love of her life in an interview with People following their wedding in June 2017. She encouraged her fans to follow their dreams while sharing a video of her unborn baby moving in the womb in July.

"This has got to be the most amazing feeling any first time mother can have," the star said. "Thinking of where my life was before I met my husband. Now I have a baby on the way and a man who truly loves me. NEVER ever give up on your dreams!"