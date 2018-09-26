BTS arrives for the annual American Music Awards on November 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS took over The Tonight Show, where they performed twice and tried their best to imitate dance moves from popular video game Fortnite.

Host Jimmy Fallon also interviewed the group on Tuesday with each member of BTS including M, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, and Suga getting to introduce themselves individually.

BTS spoke with Fallon about speaking in front of the United Nations, the best things they experienced in New York City and what the collective wants to accomplish in the future including going to the Grammy awards.

"I was like so nervous," RM said about the U.N. speech which was to promote their Speak Yourself message. "I was holding up the paper and you could see my hands shaking."

BTS, for the Fortnite challenge, joined Fallon in watching dance moves from the video game before attempting to perform the dances including The Flapper, Electro Shuffle and Best Mates, among others.

BTS then performed together the Ride the Pony and attempted to teach Fallon the choreography behind "Idol."

The boy band, onstage, performed their hits "Idol" and "I'm Fine," delivering high-energy sets that were full of highly-choreographed dance moves.

BTS is also set to perform Wednesday on Good Morning America before they resume their tour on Friday in Newark, N.J.