Honey Boo Boo, Tripp Palin to compete on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors'

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The cast for the inaugural season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors was announced Tuesday night.
Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz will host the competition series, which is to debut Oct. 7 on ABC.
Val Chmerkovskiy, Mandy Moore and Adam Rippon will serve as judges.
"The youngest cast ever is sparkling up their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for what will be an unforgettable journey," a press release said. "This season's lineup of celebrity kid dancers includes a Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated actor, a professional skateboarder, an ABC comedy star, a runway model, two Disney Channel stars and the youngest boy to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee."
The contestants, their trained dancer partners and mentors are:
Addison Osta Smith with Lev Khmelev, mentored by Keo Motsepe
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson with Tristan Ianiero, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev
Akash Vukoti with Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson
Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong
Hudson West with Kameron Couch, mentored by Hayley Erbert
Jason Maybaum with Elliana Walmsley, mentored by Emma Slater
Mackenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko
Mandla Morris with Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke
Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold
Sky Brown with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten
Sophia Pippen with Jake Monreal, mentored by Sasha Farber
Tripp Palin with Hailey Bills, mentored by Jenna Johnson
Season 27 of the flagship Dancing with the Stars series began Monday. Comedian Nikki Glaser was the first celebrity eliminated from the competition Tuesday.
Tripp's mother Bristol Palin competed on DWTS in 2010 and returned for an all-stars edition of the show in 2012.
