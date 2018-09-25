Honey Boo Boo, Tripp Palin to compete on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors'

Tripp Palin, Jenna Johnson and Hailey Bills will appear on "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors," premiering Oct. 7. Photo by Ed Herrera/ABC

Tristan Ianiero and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson are to appear in "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors." Photo by Ed Herrera/ABC

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The cast for the inaugural season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors was announced Tuesday night.

Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz will host the competition series, which is to debut Oct. 7 on ABC.

Val Chmerkovskiy, Mandy Moore and Adam Rippon will serve as judges.

"The youngest cast ever is sparkling up their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for what will be an unforgettable journey," a press release said. "This season's lineup of celebrity kid dancers includes a Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated actor, a professional skateboarder, an ABC comedy star, a runway model, two Disney Channel stars and the youngest boy to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee."

The contestants, their trained dancer partners and mentors are:

Addison Osta Smith with Lev Khmelev, mentored by Keo Motsepe

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson with Tristan Ianiero, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev

Akash Vukoti with Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson

Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong

Hudson West with Kameron Couch, mentored by Hayley Erbert

Jason Maybaum with Elliana Walmsley, mentored by Emma Slater

Mackenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko

Mandla Morris with Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke

Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold

Sky Brown with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten

Sophia Pippen with Jake Monreal, mentored by Sasha Farber

Tripp Palin with Hailey Bills, mentored by Jenna Johnson



Season 27 of the flagship Dancing with the Stars series began Monday. Comedian Nikki Glaser was the first celebrity eliminated from the competition Tuesday.

Tripp's mother Bristol Palin competed on DWTS in 2010 and returned for an all-stars edition of the show in 2012.