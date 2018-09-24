Kailyn Lowry said she "cried tears of happiness" during Jo Rivera's nuptials to Vee Torres. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry was among the guests at Jo Rivera's wedding to Vee Torres.

The 26-year-old television personality said in a tweet Monday that she "cried tears of happiness" during her ex-boyfriend's nuptials to Torres on Sunday.

"Y'all really want me to still be bitter about Jo & Vee. We've come a long way since we were 18," Lowry, who shares 8-year-old son Isaac with Rivera, wrote.

"I couldn't ask for a better stepmom for isaac," she said of Torres. "Literally cried tears of happiness for them last night. that's fam."

Us Weekly reported Rivera married Torres in Bloomfield, N.J. Isaac and Vivi, Rivera's 2-year-old daughter with Torres, served as ring bearers during the ceremony.

Lowry brought Isaac and best friend Becky Hayter as her dates to the wedding. She shared a family photo with Rivera and Isaac during the reception.

"What a great wedding," the star wrote.

Lowry and Rivera were high school sweethearts who split shortly after Isaac's birth in 2010. Lowry is also parent to 4-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and to 13-month-old son Lux with Chris Lopez. The Teen Mom 2 star described Rivera as her "best friend" in an interview with MTV News in 2017.

"I can tell him anything. I can call him, and we can switch weekends easily or if I need him to grab Isaac from school. We are so good now," she said.

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus.