Catelynn Lowell posts sonogram: 'Can't wait to meet you'

Catelynn Lowell shared a photo of her "little nugget" after announcing her pregnancy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Catelynn Lowell posted a sonogram Saturday amid her latest pregnancy.

The 26-year-old television personality shared the photo of her "little nugget" on Instagram after announcing she's expecting again with husband Tyler Baltierra.

"Already can't wait to meet you little nugget," she captioned the picture.

Lowell and Baltierra placed their first child, daughter Carly, for adoption in 2009, and are parents to 3-year-old daughter NovaLee. The couple confirmed Lowell's pregnancy this month following a miscarriage in 2017.

"This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I'm super excited," Lowell told Us Weekly.

"It was a huge shock at first," she said. "We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness."

Lowell sought treatment for mental health issues in January in the wake of her miscarriage.

"Everything's going really good," the star said on the Coffee Convos podcast in March following her return home. "Just, you know, therapy, being a mom, getting back in the swing of things, sort of."

"I feel way better. I did a whole med switch. I did genetic testing and found out that the medication I was on for five years doesn't even work for me," she shared. "So they put me on different medications and they seem to be working really well."

Lowell came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant before starring on Teen Mom. The series co-stars Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Bristol Palin.