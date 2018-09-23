Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Reality television star RuPaul Charles is to star in the new Netflix comedy series, AJ and the Queen.
The show's ensemble will also include Josh Segarra, Michael-Leon Wooley, Katerina Tannenbaum and Tia Carrere.
"RuPaul stars as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990's R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway," a press release from the streaming service said.
Michael Patrick King -- whose credits include Sex and the City -- wrote the series.
Charles' competition show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars was renewed last month for a fourth season.
Charles was honored in March with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.