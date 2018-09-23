Actress Tia Carrere arrives for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles on February 13, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

RuPaul Charles, winner of the award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for "RuPaul's Drag Race," appears backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. Charles is to star in a new Netflix series called "AJ and the Queen."

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Reality television star RuPaul Charles is to star in the new Netflix comedy series, AJ and the Queen.

The show's ensemble will also include Josh Segarra, Michael-Leon Wooley, Katerina Tannenbaum and Tia Carrere.

"RuPaul stars as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990's R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway," a press release from the streaming service said.

Michael Patrick King -- whose credits include Sex and the City -- wrote the series.

Charles' competition show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars was renewed last month for a fourth season.

Charles was honored in March with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.