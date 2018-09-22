'Saturday Night Live' hires Ego Nwodim as featured player

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Comedian Ego Nwodim has been named a featured player for Season 44 of Saturday Night Live in New York, NBC announced.

A graduate of the University of Southern California with a degree in biology, Nwodim has been a regular cast member at the UCB Theatre in Los Angeles where she performed her one-woman show, Great Black Women ... and Then There's Me, a network press release said.

SNL will kick off its new season Sept. 29. Adam Driver will be the guest host and Kanye West will provide the musical entertainment.

The sketch-comedy series also added Alan Linic, Alison Gates, Eli Mandel and Bowen Yang to its writing team, NBC said Friday.

Head writers Michael Che and Colin Jost hosted this week's Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.