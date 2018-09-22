Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar are returning for a fourth season of the British police drama "Unforgotten." Photo courtesy of ITV

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- ITV has ordered a fourth season of Unforgotten, its cold-case, police drama starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Series creator Chris Lang penned the six new episodes and Andy Wilson is set to direct.

"I am so delighted to have been asked to make a fourth series of Unforgotten. The reaction to Series 3 was better than I could ever have expected (with more people watching the last episode than any other in all three series) and I cannot wait to discover what lies ahead for Cassie and Sunny, and to create a whole new cast of characters for them to grapple with," Lang said in a statement.