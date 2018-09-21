'DuckTales' reboot renewed for Season 3 on Disney Channel

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Disney has announced that its reboot of animated series DuckTales has been renewed for a third season on Disney Channel.

The company made the announcement on Friday ahead of Season 2's premiere on Oct. 20 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

DuckTales, based on the original cartoon of the same name which aired from 1987-1990, follows the adventures of Scrooge McDuck and his nephews as they hunt for treasures around the world and fight off enemies after Scrooge's vast fortune.

David Tennant voices Scrooge McDuck along with Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan as Louie, Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley and Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck.

Season 2 is set to feature a number of guest stars including Julie Bowen, Edgar Wright, Jack McBrayer, John Hodgman, Jameela Jamil, Libe Barer and Lance Reddick.

Returning recurring cast members include Paget Brewster as Della Duck and Bernardo de Paula and Arturo del Puerto as Jose de Carioca and Panchito Pistoles of The Three Caballeros.

Pudi, Schwartz and Moynihan celebrated the Season 3 renewal along with Tennant in a video that features the cast recording their lines together for the first time. The comedic clip features Pudi, Schwartz and Moynihan unable to read their lines correctly as Tennant looks on in disappointment.