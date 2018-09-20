Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Magician Shin Lim was declared the Season 13 winner of America's Got Talent on Wednesday's finale.
The concert pianist-turned-sleight of hand artist earned the show's $1 million grand prize and the opportunity to headline America's Got Talent Live at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas Nov. 2-4, NBC said in a press release.
Tyra Banks hosted the show this season. The judges were Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.
"A well-deserved win. So happy for @ShinLimMagic #AGTFinale," Mandel tweeted.
The last AGT episode of the season was also notable because KISS, an iconic rock band there to perform live, also announced its plans for a farewell concert tour.
