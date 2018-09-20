English actress Jodie Whittaker attends the U.K. premiere of "The Two Faces of January" in London on May 13, 2014. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

BBC America released a full-length trailer Thursday for the new season of "Doctor Who," starring English actress Jodie Whittaker File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- BBC America has released a new full-length trailer for the upcoming season of "Doctor Who," starring Jodie Whittaker as the titular time-traveler.

"I'm the Doctor. When people need help, I never refuse," the heroine said in Thursday's minute-long preview.

"I'm just a traveler," she added. "Sometimes I see things that need fixing and I do what I can."

The clip shows her facing down foes, wielding both her sonic screwdriver and a hammer, running through explosions and dodging bullets.

The trailer is set to Macklemore's song "Glorious" featuring Skylar Grey.

The new season of Doctor Who is to kick off Oct. 7. The Doctor's campions will be Ryan (Tosin Cole,) Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh.)

"This new era is packed full of action, humor, emotion, and adventures through space and time, starting with the first episode, titled 'The Woman Who Fell to Earth,'" a network press release said.

The BBC announced last summer that Broadchurch alum Whittaker would be taking over the role from outgoing Doctor Peter Capaldi, who left the British sci-fi show after three seasons. Whittaker is the first woman to play the character.