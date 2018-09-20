Gordon Ramsay (R) and his daughter Holly arrive for the Elton John Aids Foundation's 25th annual Academy Awards viewing party on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

"MasterChef" star Gordon Ramsay. Fox has renewed the series for a tenth season. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Fox has renewed cooking competition series MasterChef with Gordon Ramsay for a tenth season.

MasterChef Season 10 will air sometime during the 2018-2019 television season. A nationwide casting call has begun and will continue throughout September as the series searches for its next group of cooks who will compete on the show.

The renewal came ahead of the show's Season 9 finale on Wednesday, when Louisville native Gerron Hurt earned the MasterChef title and the $250,000 grand prize.

MasterChef is the most-watched cooking program in the United States, with Season 9 averaging 6.4 million viewers, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Ramsay also helms a number of other cooking-based shows for Fox such as MasterChef Junior, Hell's Kitchen and 24 Hours to Hell and Back.