Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen. A series based on Scarlet Witch is in development for Disney's streaming service. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Tom Hiddleston who portrays Loki in the Marvel cinematic universe. A series based on Loki is in development for Disney's streaming service. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Marvel is developing a pair of television programs based on characters Loki and Scarlet Witch for Disney's upcoming streaming service.

The shows would feature the Marvel cinematic universe versions of Loki, portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, and Scarlet Witch, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, with each character getting their own limited series, Entertainment Weekly reported citing sources.

Each series, which could expand into more about other Marvel cinematic characters, is expected to range from six to eight episodes. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will be involved in the development, Variety reported.

Disney is set to launch its streaming service in 2019. The company has yet to announce pricing for the service, which will feature a live-action Star Wars series written and executive produced by Jon Favreau and a live-action remake of animated classic Lady and the Tramp.

Disney's Marvel-based Netflix shows such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones are expected to remain on Netflix.