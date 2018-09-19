Kelly Clarkson announces daytime talk show on 'Tonight Show'

Kelly Clarkson performs during the opening ceremony of the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships on August 27. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Kelly Clarkson said on "The Tonight Show" that will be hosting her own daytime talk show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson confirmed on The Tonight Show that she will be hosting her own daytime talk show on NBC.

"I didn't think I'd ever do it," Clarkson, who is also a judge on NBC's The Voice said about the program which will be positioned to air before Ellen.

"I love talking. It's like my favorite pastime," the singer continued. Clarkson also announced that her show will feature her live band whom she tours with and will have a focus on singing and music. A pilot for the talk show has been filmed with no premiere date announced.

"If you don't like music, you probably shouldn't watch." she joked.

Clarkson's appearance on The Tonight Show also featured the American Idol alum creating a doo-wop song on an iPad alongside host Jimmy Fallon and fellow guest Queen Latifah. The segment featured Fallon mixing together singing samples from the trio in order to create a song.

Clarkson made headlines recently when she announced a 2019 North American tour that is set to kick off on Jan. 24 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland before wrapping up on March 30 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.