Drew Barrymore, Savannah Guthrie collaborate on 'Princesses' TV show

Producer Drew Barrymore is working with Savannah Guthrie on a cartoon based on Guthrie's picture book "Princesses Wear Pants." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Actress-producer Drew Barrymore is working with Today host Savannah Guthrie on an animated TV show based on Guthrie's picture book Princesses Wear Pants.

"Getting to do a project with you is a dream come true," Guthrie told Barrymore in an interview that aired on Wednesday's edition of the Today show.

Barrymore said she loved the book when it first came out and she not only read it to her own young daughters, but she encouraged her followers on social media to do so, as well.

The Santa Clarita Diet star said she was drawn to the tone of the book about a group of capable girls, who were also nice to boys.

"I'm here to really shepherd what you've put out in the world, which I happen to really believe in for girls," said Barrymore, who is producing the Atomic Cartoons project.

"I love the idea of girls helping girls. Girls cooperating, not competing," said Guthrie, who is also a mother of two.

The women did not say where or when the show will air.