WWE Raw: Roman Reigns defends title against Baron Corbin

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Roman Reigns was forced to defend his title one night after Hell in a Cell Monday on Raw -- this time against acting general manager Baron Corbin.

Reigns learned of his new challenger after he kicked off Raw by calling out Brock Lesnar. The Beast had spoiled Reigns' title match against Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, forcing the bout to end in a no contest.

Strowman arrived onto the scene instead and demanded that he be given another shot at the Universal Championship. Corbin's solution to the problem was to announce a Triple Threat Match between Reigns, Strowman and Lesnar for the title at WWE Crown Jewel on Nov. 2 in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement prompted the appearance of Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman, who gave a speech about how his client would once again rule WWE before heading back to UFC. Corbin, seemingly drunk with power, then announced Reigns would be facing him in the main event with the Universal Championship on the line.

The match between Corbin and Reigns ended prematurely after the acting general manager threw a steel chair at The Big Dog outside the ring. Corbin, using his power, then restarted the bout and made it a No Disqualification Match.

The No Disqualification rules, meaning anything goes, allowed Strowman and his running mates, Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, to get involved in the match before Reigns' Shield brothers, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, arrived to help out.

Reigns, amidst the chaos, was able to strike down Corbin with a Spear for the victory. The Shield then stood together in the ring and starred down Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre. The two groups will be facing each other in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on Oct. 6 at Super Show-Down

In the women's division, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey came to the ring and issued her first open challenge for anyone to face her with her title on the line.

At first it appeared that Rousey's friend Natalya would be answering the challenge until Natalya was seen being dragged out by The Riott Squad, consisting of Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Riott then announced she would be accepting the challenge before a fight broke out between Rousey and The Riott Squad. Rousey, despite being able to hold her own for a while, eventually was unable to take on all three women until The Bella Twins arrived to even the numbers. Rousey, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella then dispatched of the group and stood tall together in the ring.

Other moments from Raw included McIntyre defeating Ambrose; Cad Gable defeating Viktor of The Ascension; Bayley defeating Dana Brooke; AOP defeating local competitors Gregory James and Barrett Brown; Rollins successfully defending his Intercontinental Championship against Ziggler; Elias defeating Bobby Lashley via disqualification; A returning Nia Jax and Ember Moon defeating Mickie James and Alicia Fox; and The Undertaker appearing to announce that his brother Kane would be in his corner when he faces Triple H at Super Show-Down. Triple H is expected to have his best friend Shawn Michaels in his corner for the match.