Emmys 2018: Complete list of winners

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place Monday to recognize excellence in television. The event's biggest winners included Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, among others.
Below is the full list of winners from television's biggest night.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown - Winner
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans - Winner
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld - Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones - Winner
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones - Winner
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds - Winner
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - Winner
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Jesse Plemons, "U.S.S. Callister" (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, "Black Museum" (Black Mirror)
Merritt Wever, Godless - Winner
Sara Bereilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless - Winner
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ricky Martin, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - Winner
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Winner
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry - Winner
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate Mckinnon, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Winner
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Henry Winkler, Barry - Winner
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Winner
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Reality Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - Winner
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live - Winner
Tracey Ullman's Show
At Home with Amy Sedaris
I Love You, America
Drunk History
Portlandia
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
RuPaul's Drag Race - Winner
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
The Voice
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown (Episode: "Paterfamilias"), directed by Stephen Daldry - Winner
Game of Thrones (Episode: "Beyond the Wall"), directed by Alan Taylor
Game of Thrones (Episode: "The Dragon and the Wolf"), directed by Jeremy Podeswa
The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: "After"), directed by Kari Skogland
Ozark (Episode: "The Toll"), directed by Jason Bateman
Ozark (Episode: "Tonight We Improvise"), directed by Daniel Sackheim
Stranger Things (Episode: "Chapter Nine: The Gate"), directed by the Duffer Brothers
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Americans (Episode: "START"), written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg - Winner
The Crown (Episode: "Mystery Man"), written by Peter Morgan
Game of Thrones (Episode: "The Dragon and the Wolf"), written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: "June"), written by Bruce Miller
Killing Eve (Episode: "Nice Face"), written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Stranger Things (Episode: "Chapter Nine: The Gate"), written by the Duffer Brothers
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, directed by Stan Lathan
The Oscars, directed by Glenn Weiss - Winner
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld, directed by Michael Bonfiglio
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life, directed by Marcus Raboy
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake, directed by Hamish Hamilton
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, written by John Mulaney - Winner
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated), written by Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn and Nicole Silverberg
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, written by Michelle Wolf
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation, written by Patton Oswalt
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, written by Steve Martin and Martin Short
Outstanding Directing in a Movie or Miniseries
Ryan Murphy - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Episode: "The Man Who Would Be Vogue") - Winner
Scott Frank - Godless
David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Craig Zisk - The Looming Tower (Episode: "9/11")
Barry Levinson - Paterno
Edward Berger - Patrick Melrose
David Lynch - Twin Peaks
Outstanding Writing in a Movie or Miniseries
Black Mirror: "USS Callister," written by William Bridges and Charlie Brooker - Winner
American Vandal (Episode: "Clean Up"), written by Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Episode: "House by the Lake"), written by Tom Rob Smith
Godless, written by Scott Frank
Patrick Melrose, written by David Nicholls
Twin Peaks, written by Mark Frost and David Lynch
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Atlanta (Episode: "FUBU"), directed by Donald Glover
Atlanta (Episode: "Teddy Perkins"), directed by Hiro Murai
Barry (Episode: "Chapter One: Make Your Mark"), directed by Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory (Episode: "The Bow Tie Asymmetry"), directed by Mark Cendrowski
GLOW (Episode: "Pilot"), directed by Jesse Peretz
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: "Pilot"), directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino - Winner
Silicon Valley (Episode: "Initial Coin Offering"), directed by Mike Judge
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Atlanta (Episode: "Alligator Man"), written by Donald Glover
Atlanta (Episode: "Barbershop"), written by Stefani Robinson
Barry (Episode: "Chapter One: Make Your Mark"), written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Barry (Episode: "Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going"), written by Liz Sarnoff
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: "Pilot"), written by Amy Sherman-Palladino - Winner
Silicon Valley (Episode: "Fifty-One Percent"), written by Alec Berg