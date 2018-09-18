Emmys 2018: Complete list of winners

Matthew Rhys, winner of the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "The Americans," appears backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place Monday to recognize excellence in television. The event's biggest winners included Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, among others.

Below is the full list of winners from television's biggest night.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown - Winner

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans - Winner

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld - Winner



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones - Winner

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale



Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones - Winner

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds - Winner

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - Winner

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Jesse Plemons, "U.S.S. Callister" (Black Mirror)



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, "Black Museum" (Black Mirror)

Merritt Wever, Godless - Winner

Sara Bereilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless - Winner

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ricky Martin, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco



Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - Winner

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Winner

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry - Winner

William H. Macy, Shameless



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate Mckinnon, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Winner

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry - Winner

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Winner

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



Outstanding Reality Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - Winner

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Outstanding Reality Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live - Winner

Tracey Ullman's Show

At Home with Amy Sedaris

I Love You, America

Drunk History

Portlandia



Outstanding Reality Competition Series

RuPaul's Drag Race - Winner

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

The Voice



Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown (Episode: "Paterfamilias"), directed by Stephen Daldry - Winner

Game of Thrones (Episode: "Beyond the Wall"), directed by Alan Taylor

Game of Thrones (Episode: "The Dragon and the Wolf"), directed by Jeremy Podeswa

The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: "After"), directed by Kari Skogland

Ozark (Episode: "The Toll"), directed by Jason Bateman

Ozark (Episode: "Tonight We Improvise"), directed by Daniel Sackheim

Stranger Things (Episode: "Chapter Nine: The Gate"), directed by the Duffer Brothers



Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Americans (Episode: "START"), written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg - Winner

The Crown (Episode: "Mystery Man"), written by Peter Morgan

Game of Thrones (Episode: "The Dragon and the Wolf"), written by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss

The Handmaid's Tale (Episode: "June"), written by Bruce Miller

Killing Eve (Episode: "Nice Face"), written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Stranger Things (Episode: "Chapter Nine: The Gate"), written by the Duffer Brothers



Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, directed by Stan Lathan

The Oscars, directed by Glenn Weiss - Winner

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld, directed by Michael Bonfiglio

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life, directed by Marcus Raboy

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake, directed by Hamish Hamilton



Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, written by John Mulaney - Winner

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated), written by Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn and Nicole Silverberg

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, written by Michelle Wolf

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation, written by Patton Oswalt

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, written by Steve Martin and Martin Short



Outstanding Directing in a Movie or Miniseries

Ryan Murphy - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Episode: "The Man Who Would Be Vogue") - Winner

Scott Frank - Godless

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Craig Zisk - The Looming Tower (Episode: "9/11")

Barry Levinson - Paterno

Edward Berger - Patrick Melrose

David Lynch - Twin Peaks



Outstanding Writing in a Movie or Miniseries

Black Mirror: "USS Callister," written by William Bridges and Charlie Brooker - Winner

American Vandal (Episode: "Clean Up"), written by Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Episode: "House by the Lake"), written by Tom Rob Smith

Godless, written by Scott Frank

Patrick Melrose, written by David Nicholls

Twin Peaks, written by Mark Frost and David Lynch



Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Atlanta (Episode: "FUBU"), directed by Donald Glover

Atlanta (Episode: "Teddy Perkins"), directed by Hiro Murai

Barry (Episode: "Chapter One: Make Your Mark"), directed by Bill Hader

The Big Bang Theory (Episode: "The Bow Tie Asymmetry"), directed by Mark Cendrowski

GLOW (Episode: "Pilot"), directed by Jesse Peretz

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: "Pilot"), directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino - Winner

Silicon Valley (Episode: "Initial Coin Offering"), directed by Mike Judge



Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Atlanta (Episode: "Alligator Man"), written by Donald Glover

Atlanta (Episode: "Barbershop"), written by Stefani Robinson

Barry (Episode: "Chapter One: Make Your Mark"), written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Barry (Episode: "Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going"), written by Liz Sarnoff

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: "Pilot"), written by Amy Sherman-Palladino - Winner

Silicon Valley (Episode: "Fifty-One Percent"), written by Alec Berg

